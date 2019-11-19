Led men with erotic twine: homewrecker Volochkova revealed the secret of seduction
Russian ex-ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, excite network another provocative photo in a translucent swimsuit and decided to “reveal” the “kitchen” of his success in the male sex.
She’s done it in a recently-published memoir, “payment for success”, writes “Express newspaper”.
It turns out that the main “trick” its “raging success”, the male half of the population — all the same notorious “corporate splits”.
It is this pose, I’m sure Volochkova, magical effect on men…
“My twine many delights, surprises, causing a storm of jealous emotions by reason of its slenderness, proportions and grace. Someone he excites, generates a lot of fantasies, including erotic, someone annoying, but it certainly leaves no one indifferent, however, as itself“, — wrote Volochkova in his memoirs.
In this regard, she advises wives and mistresses gone it men “cease to live” her life and to engage in their own, but even better is to go to ballet “to learn to do the splits, now he’s causing such contradictory feelings.”
In favor of the words of a ballerina, according to journalists, evidenced by the fact that she has repeatedly managed to steal from the families of married men. Moreover, the former prima ballerina of the Bolshoi have always preferred the rich businessmen, is not particularly well known in the circles of the Russian show-business.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Anastasia rapidly losing weight. Emaciated star startled fans with his views. The last photo published in Instagram, Anastasia looks very thin. Ballerina sat on a strict diet and a lot of trains in the gym, in a dance class.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter