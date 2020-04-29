‘Left a legacy’: dead star movies ‘Life of PI’ and ‘Jurassic World’
At the age of 53 years died a famous Indian actor Irfan Khan, who became famous around the world thanks to roles in such films as “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Jurassic World” and “Life of PI”. About it writes BBC.
In 2018, he announced that he had discovered a rare form of cancer. He underwent treatment in a London hospital.
In the message of his PR Agency said that the actor died “surrounded by his beloved, his family, about which he really cared.”
“He went to heaven, leaving behind a legacy. We hope and pray that he rests in peace”, — stated in the message.
Prime Minister Narendra modi called the death of the actor “loss to the world of cinema and theatre”.
“He will be remembered for his diverse roles. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Yes, rest in peace his soul,” he wrote on Twitter.
Original famous Khan acquired in bollywood, and then became a theater actor, and then he was noticed in Hollywood.
In 2013, he won the national film award of India for her role in the film “pan Singh Tomar”, which tells the story of an athlete who became a bandit.
Among the other bollywood films in his career, one can identify the “Lunchbox”, “Pico” and “Hindi school”. A month ago came the film “English at the secondary level,” in which he played a major role.
Outside India recognized him in the film “Warrior” filmed jointly by the British and Indian filmmakers. The painting was awarded the British Academy of film and television arts.
Two months later, after Khan announced he delivered the diagnosis, he wrote an open letter about his experience of cancer treatment, I received many words of support from fans from around the world.
