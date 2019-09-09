Left “Dances with stars z” Serge asked Ukrainian citizenship
Belarusian singer Sergey Parkhomenko, known as rapper Seryoga and by the polygraph ШарикOFF publicly confessed his love to Ukraine and said he wants to obtain Ukrainian citizenship. It is reported by the correspondent of “FACTS”.
“I recently decided to obtain a Ukrainian passport. Ukraine for me is freedom. I want to be here, among these people. This is my land. I love it here. Here I met the woman who bore me two beautiful sons,” — leads edition of the words of the artist.
The artist said that in Ukraine there are many show that need to raise the rating and where it will find a use.
