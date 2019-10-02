“Left the ring and took off”: talking about divorce Sobchak and Bogomolov
Private life of TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak and her “young” husband, Konstantin Bogomolov continues to excite the public. In the opinion of Internet users, the couple divorced, despite the fact that after the wedding, it’s only been a few weeks, reports the Russian resource “the Morning.ru”.
“Write that Sobchak Bogomolov divorce… That change is already departed and the ring shot… What an interesting life… And here I sit in Rostov in the hotel room styled like an American loft, write a claim… Eat from the kettle sausages… Nothing interesting…”,— writes Twitter user @volkova__v.
Commentators have gladly supported sensational, but not confirmed officially theme.
“There is, by definition, cannot be divorce… the female praying mantis biting off the male’s head,”— says @boralex57.
“Better to live a normal life and work, and sometimes even sausages from the kettle than something of themselves to represent”,— outraged @gt_gplh.
Recall that Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov married 13 Sep 2019. Their wedding was recognized as one of the most flamboyant celebrations in the domestic show-business.
As previously reported “FACTS”, outrageous wedding Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov caused a storm of indignation among believers, in particular the erotic dance of the bride the song Allegrova “Come with me”. A violation of the laws of the Church, I think that the wedding couples, because Ksenia and Konstantin were previously married. For the outrageous antics Sobchak could face court. The national conservative movement of Russia has submitted to the General Prosecutor of the Russian Federation the statement, which accused Xenia insulting the feelings of believers. Activists believe that their dance and sexy outfit, and Ksenia was in a black bodysuit, she “brazenly and shamelessly trampled” Christian values in General and religious symbols in particular.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter