Left without a bailout: U.S. citizens married to immigrants have filed a lawsuit against the government
The Mexican-American legal defense Fund and education (MALDEF) sued the Federal government in connection with refusal in payment of assistance in connection with the coronavirus US citizens married to immigrants without social security numbers, says Bakersfield.
The lawsuit was filed in Maryland on Tuesday, April 28, on behalf of the six American citizens who are denied Federal assistance in connection with the coronavirus, because they filed returns and paid taxes with a spouse, which is the so-called individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN), or immigrant without legal status, paying taxes.
In MALDEF say that the Department of the Treasury United States violates the first and fifth amendments by denying Americans the payments simply because of who they married. Last month Congress passed the package in the amount of 2.2 trillion dollars to help businesses, employees and the health care system affected with coronavirus. Over the past few weeks many Americans have already received money in their accounts.
An estimated 2 million U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents married to people who do not have social security numbers, though it’s unclear how many of them filed tax returns with them.
“All families with spouses who are immigrants is very similar to other families in the United States. They have children, they are faced with the economic downturn, and they still have to pay rent, buy food and gasoline,” said Nina Perales, Vice President of MALDEF and the leader of the judicial process.
Christina Segundo-Hernandez, who lives in Fort worth, Texas, is one of the plaintiffs in this case. Segundo-Hernandez is a United States citizen, married to a Mexican immigrant who pays Federal taxes through an ITIN. Couple married 8 years, submits tax returns together each year. They both work fewer hours because of pandemic coronavirus and fall behind with paying bills.
The receipt of Federal assistance in connection with the coronavirus significantly help them.
“I would stock the fridge for their children, said Segundo-Hernandez, whose four children. — You need to know that there are people who, for example, dealing with doctors, put their lives at risk — they experience the same thing. Betrayed by the government because of the men they married”.
David Hassell of Cercado, a fourth grade teacher in Los Angeles, is an American citizen, married to a Mexican immigrant, which is close to receiving permanent resident status. Hassell of Cercado is not involved in the trial, but did not receive payments in connection with the coronavirus, which has already got millions of Americans.
According to the man, he’s lucky it still works, but it feels unfair that Americans are excluded from the aid package in connection with the coronavirus because of who they married.
“Hurts more is the meanness, he said. — Anyone who gets married and runs the immigration process, have to deal with for years and years and years of delays and obstacles that must be overcome. Looks like they came up with something to show bad attitude to us.”
