Leg cramps may signal a serious diseases
The doctors said that the cramps in the legs could signal a serious condition. They believe that one must not treat this phenomenon lightly.
The doctor said that the causes of leg cramps is the failure of electrolyte balance, poor circulation, low back pain and herniated discs. Also causes muscle contractions can be physical fatigue, fever and varicose veins in acute and chronic form.
But the most common cause of seizures – scoliosis. Due to the curvature of the spine, one leg has a weak load, and the second excessive. The muscles begin to work harder, and this leads to sudden cuts. When a person is resting in a horizontal position, the muscles of the legs decreases blood circulation and appear pressing bursting sensations, twitching, restless leg syndrome.
In order to get rid of this disease, it is first necessary to treat the spine to do physiotherapy, to swim, to exclude the intense workout and lifting weights. Also, be sure to rest – to lie down with your feet raised up, take a warm bath to relax the muscles undergo a warming massage. First aid for the occurrence of seizures is the rapid stretching of muscles namely should be stronger to pull the sock itself.
In the case of frequent leg cramps you need to go to such doctors as, phlebologist and a neurologist, who will help to identify individual violations and conduct treatment.