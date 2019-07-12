Legend: a striking trailer for the film about Anatoly Lomachenko
On the Youtube channel VideoBoxing published a colorful trailer of a documentary called “Papchenko” dedicated father and coach of world champion WBA and WBO lightweight Vasyl Lomachenko, under whose leadership our compatriot has spent more than 400 fights in Amateur and professional Boxing, in which he suffered only two defeats.
The Director of the film supports known in Boxing circles Sergey Dolbilov, a record of which a series of documentary films about the Klitschko brothers, Alexander Usik and many others.
“The last six months I work on a film about Lomachenko. Rather, it would be correct to say I work with these outstanding people for more than five years. But the last six months, just completely devoted to work on a specific film. Anatoly and Vasily Medvedev. The best in the business. In his interview with Vasily repeatedly said that he wants to enter the name of Lomachenko in the history of world Boxing. And if he said, “to write my name…” he corrected himself “…the name of my father.” I hope in this movie we managed though a little to lift the veil and show what he is — a senior Lomachenko, “wrote the author of the film, announcing his creation.
The date of the release of the documentary not yet reported.
