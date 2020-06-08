Legend NBA will donate $ 100 million to the fight against racism
Michael Jordan
Legendary basketball player Chicago bulls, 6-time NBA champion Michael Jordan will allocate $ 100 million. organisations working on race equality and social justice, according to the company Jordan on Twitter.
“Black Lives Matter. This is not a controversial statement. While deep-rooted racism that threatens our social institutions, are completely gone, we will fight to protect and improve the lives of black people,” – said in a statement.
Jordan and his company will donate the money over the next 10 years.
We will remind, on may 25 in Minneapolis, the African American George Floyd was killed by police Derek Savinon, which caused mass protests in the United States and beyond.