Legendary canadian figure skaters Tessa virtu and Scott Moir announced his retirement from the sport (PHOTO)

Three-time Olympic Champions in ice dancing pair of Tessa virtu and Scott Moir announced his retirement after 22 years in the sport. About it each of them said in his Twitter account.

“We decided to end our 22-year career. Thank you who all this time have supported us. Much love Tessa and Scott,” – said athletes and thanked all his fans.

What are they going to do in the future, is still unknown.

It was expected that the couple will announce his retirement after the Olympics in 2018, when they received his fifth Olympic medal, however, the statement they made just now. Together they ride since 1997, when Wirth was 8 years old, and Moira – 10. In the world Cup they first came in the 2006/07 season.

Tessa and Scott — three-time Olympic Champions (twice in the individual tournament, and team), silver twice (once in the individual and team tournaments). Also on account of three wins at the world Championships.