Legendary commentator don cherry was fired because of the attacks on immigrants (PHOTO)

Hockey commentator don cherry has worked in the position for decades, was dismissed from his post in the program Coach’s Corner because of the remarks last Saturday, addressed to the immigrants who, according to him, is not enough to honor canadian veterans. Today Sportsnet confirmed the information about dismissal.

In the program on Saturday, cherry said that the new immigrants in his home Missisauga do not respect veterans because they don’t wear tabs with a poppy, the symbol of memorial Day.

85-year-old don cherry is not only famous for his bright blazers, you know it and outside of Canada, as it is the most famous hockey expert in the world. He used to say openly what he thinks, for that in 37 years of doing programs on it many times offended players. And this time, he spoke again very straightforward.

“You people… you love our style of life, you love our milk and honey, you could spend at least a couple bucks on a Mac or something like that,” said cherry. “These guys paid for your lifestyle so you enjoy life in Canada, these guys have paid the ultimate price.”

Today, Monday, which is memorial Day, the President of Sportsnet Bart Yabsley said that after ether and performed with Don cherry talks, it was decided that now is the time for him to stop working for the company.

Yabsley also noted that during the transfer of cherry voiced statements that do not share the company’s values and what they are fighting.

Cherry has been leading the program since 1982. He is now 85 years old, and from 1954 to 1969, he played professional hockey, and from 1974 to 1979, was the coach of the team Boston Bruinsfrom. One season in 1979-1980 he was the coach of the Colorado Rockies.

Comments cherry caused a lot of grievances, including on social networks. Even the mayors of some canadian cities, provincial and Federal policy strongly condemned the leader.

For a 37-year career, this is not the first controversial statement, which was made of cherry.

In 2010, he appeared in the pink suit at the inauguration of Toronto mayor Rob Ford and said that “supports all the pink that ride bicycles and everything.” In 2013, he said he did not believe that women reporters have the right to access the locker rooms of male athletes. In 2016, during the election of the President of Donald trump in the United States, he encouraged the Americans to move to Canada. In 2017, he criticized the kneeling protests that spread across the National Football League, then the players were on their knees, to protest against the cruel treatment of black people by the American police.