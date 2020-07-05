Legendary football player of Kiev “Dynamo” Vladimir Troshkin died
July 5 at the age of 72 years has died legendary football player of Kiev “Dynamo” Vladimir Troshkin.
This was reported on the page of the national team of Ukraine among veterans in facebook.
“Today, on the 73rd year became the prominent Ukrainian football player, multi-player of FC “Dynamo” Kyiv and national team of the USSR Vladimir N. Troshkina,” – said in the message.
Troshkin is a multiple champion and winner of the USSR Cup, winner Cup, UEFA Cup and UEFA super Cup, Vice-champion of Europe and bronze medalist of the Olympic games.
Played the positions of defender and midfielder, Troshkin spent in the “Dynamo” for 8 years (1969-1977). With the “white-blue” four times he won the USSR championship and once won the national Cup.
In 1975 Dynamo with Troshkina in the composition won the first trophies at the European level – the European Cup winners ‘ Cup and UEFA super Cup. Only the Kiev team legendary player has played 205 matches and scored 21 goals.
Besides Dynamo, Troshkin played for SKA Kyiv and FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk. On account of his 31 caps and one goal for the national team of the USSR, which he and in 1972 he reached the final of the European championship (lost to Germany 0:3), and in 1976 became the bronze medalist of the Olympic games in Montreal.
After a career football player Troshkin worked as a coach at SKA Kyiv, Rivne Avant-garde and the youth national team of Ukraine.