Legendary Opera singer Placido Domingo was accused of sexual harassment nine…

Nine women, eight singers and one dancer, filed charges of sexual harassment against the legendary Spanish Opera singer Placido Domingo. How to tell obvinitel Agency The Associated Press, at the dawn of their careers, married Domingo persuaded them to have sex, forced kissing or making hints of a sexual nature. Some of them did not dare to refuse. And those who had the determination to reject the Maestro, had problems with the further career.
One of the women told me that she had sex with Domingo twice — including in Los angeleson hotel Biltmore. Before leaving, he left on the table the bill ten dollars and said, “don’t want you to feel like a prostitute, but also don’t want you to have to pay for Parking”.
Harassment occurred in different years — since the end of 1980-ies. Only one of the women has agreed to disclose its name — is a mezzo-soprano Patricia Wolff, who worked with Domingo at the Washington Opera.
In addition to the nine onlineclinic, even with half a dozen ladies said that Domingo made them feel uncomfortable with their advances. So, one singer told us that Placido was invited several times her out — after he hired her to perform with him at concerts in the 1990-ies. The journalists of the Associated Press also spoke with numerous witnesses, as Domingo molested young women.
78-year-old singer said that “the charges 30-year-old from unnamed individuals extremely depressing and, in addition, submitted inaccurate”. He also noted that he believes that engage in any relationship only by mutual consent.
In recent times with accusations of sexual harassment had to face many famous people. So, earlier “FACTS” wrote that the Prosecutor’s office of Massachusetts has removed the accusations from Hollywood actor Kevin spacey.
