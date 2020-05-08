Legendary professional boxer, who became world champion in six weight divisions, agreed to fight with McGregor
Oscar De La Hoya and Conor McGregor
Former world champion WBA WBC IBF WBO and Oscar De La Hoya called to fight a former UFC champion Conor McGregor.
While 47-year-old Oscar, who by quantity of the won titles in different weight categories is second only to Manny Pacquiao, said that he would win the Irish over the two rounds.
“Round two, brother. I have one feature – I always find a way to kill. I love Conor McGregor in the octagon, respect him. Love to watch him. But a Boxing ring is quite another. Brand”, – quotes “the Golden boy” fightnews.info.
McGregor on this statement of the legend was brief, but categorical.
“I accept your challenge, Oscar De La Hoya,” wrote Conor.
We will add that already may 9 in Florida will be the first iconic sporting event in terms of coronavirus – a mixed martial arts tournament UFC 249, where in one of the cardies for the title of interim champion of the UFC lightweight champion will fight the Americans Tony Ferguson (28 fights, 25 wins and 3 losses) and Justin Geydzhi (23 fights, 21 wins and 2 losses).