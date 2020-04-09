Legendary Spanish cyclist sells his bike, which won the “Tour de France” to help with the pandemic (video)
Alberto Contador
The legend of Spanish Cycling, two-time winner of “Tour de France” (2007 and 2009) and “Giro d’italia” (2008 and 2015), three-time winner of the native Vuelta (2008, 2012, 2014), Alberto Contador put up for sale Specialized S-Works Tarmac, which won the “Large loop”in 2010 and the Giro in 2011.
This bike just the year, when the doping star road Cycling deprived results.
“I’m going to sell this bike, the original Giro-Tour 2011, very special to me. Proceeds will go entirely to the Spanish Red Cross. I’ll do it through eBay,” said El Pistolero (sports nickname Spaniard) in his Instagram.
Add that the fatal bike has an exclusive color, the name and surname of the owner, groupset SRAM Limited Tour Edition.