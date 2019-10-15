Legendia: girl Zinchenko posted in Instagram photo with Cristiano Ronaldo
The beloved football team of Ukraine and English “Manchester city” Alexander Zinchenko, the journalist Vlad the Sedan was on duty in the qualifying match of Euro 2020 between the “yellow-blue” and current European Champions team of Portugal.
Having “access” to all the star players, the girl did not fail to take advantage of this opportunity to be photographed with a five-time winner of the Golden ball Cristiano Ronaldo. “Legendia“, signed Vlad photo being posted on his page in Instagram.
Apparently, the photo was taken before the match as star player was in a good mood. But in the match the “yellow-blue” has seriously tarnished his Cristiano — despite scored from a penalty kick the ball, which was the 700th in the career of the Portuguese coach, his team has suffered defeat, which allowed the team of Andriy Shevchenko ahead of schedule to win the group.
