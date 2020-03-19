Legends “Manchester United” will provide free accommodation to the employees of the British health service
Gary Neville
Two legends “Manchester United” Gary Neville, now a Sky Sports expert, and current head coach of the Wales Ryan Giggs provided free, owned two hotels in Manchester: “Football” and “The Stock Exchange” for the resettlement of employees of the National health service of England (NHS), reports Sky Sports.
“Our accommodation for 176 people will be occupied with employees of NHS and health workers since Friday. They will be able to stay there without any cost within the next few months, when they need isolation from family members who may be affected of the situation”, – quotes the edition of Neville.
“Our entire industry should show solidarity, not only for our employees but for those who need housing the most in the coming months.” Earlier, the management of Chelsea amid the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 in the territory of London gave at Millennium stadium “Stamford bridge” for use by the NHS.