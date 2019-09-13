Legends of Manchester city and the Premier League played a draw in the final match Vincent Kompany (video)
Vincent Kompany
Yesterday at Etihad hosted a farewell match of the legendary ex-captain of Manchester city Vincent Kompany.
There were commands of MS and legends of the English Premier League.
52 thousand spectators witnessed the battle a draw 2:2. And the owners have gone from defeat in the last minute of the match.
Leniency “Syria” opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, scored by Martin Petrov, but then for stars of the Premier League scoring Robbie Keane and Robin van Persie.
But the exact impact Benjani summed up this match.
Sam Vincent Kompany participate in his farewell match did not participate due to injury the back of the thigh.