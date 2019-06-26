Legs separately, a head separately: tentacles of an octopus can decide how to move
American scientists from the University of Washington found that the tentacles themselves “decide” how to move. As it turned out, they have their own nervous management architecture, according
The researchers conducted a meta-analysis and came to the conclusion that the evolution of the octopus was on the script, which is very far from the scenario of the evolution of vertebrates.
“Our nervous system is centralized. It is concentrated in the brain and spinal cord and has a clear hierarchy. As a rule, the senses send information to the brain. It processes it and decides what to do next, and then sends signals to the instructions, for example, to the extremities. The octopus all happens differently. They have no spine, because of this, their nervous system is arranged in a fundamentally different way”, say the American scientists.
They said that the octopus still has a Central brain. But besides him, they have clusters of nerve cells that are dispersed throughout the body.
“The tentacles of an octopus controlled by the nerve ring. It works to bypass the brain. That is, the tentacles can share data with each other, and the brain of the octopus does not involved in this process. Octopus in the end operate on their tentacles with remarkable efficiency,” the researchers noted.
It is also proved that the tentacles of “know” about how located in the space of the other tentacles. They can coordinate without a Central brain.
Earlier it was reported that British fisherman Josh perks caught at the coast of the English County of Devon a huge octopus. His tentacles had reached a length of five feet.