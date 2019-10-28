Leicester set a record for the English Premier League, scoring 9 goals to the opponent (video)
Brendan Rodgers
On the eve ended on 10-th round of the English Premier League, which was marked by an outstanding record.
In Southampton on “St Mary’s” wards Ralph Hasenhuttl took the club Leicester.
The match ended with a sensational away win 9:0.
Thus the Champions of England 2015/16 seasons rewrote the record the Premier League, having won the largest away win.
The previous record belonged to “Manchester United”, which in 1999 won the “Nottingham Forrest” with the score 8:1.
Recall that in 1995, Manchester United with the same score (9:0) defeated Ipswich, but did it in his field.
In fairness it should be noted that with a 12-minute “the saints” played in the minority – was removed defender Ryan Bertrand.
In addition, only the second time in the history of the Premier League to two players of the same team managed to make hat-tricks in a single game and scored ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy.
After winning the South of England wards Brendan Rodgers continue to share with Chelsea in third place in the standings, behind leaders Liverpool on 8 points.