Lemon affects the liver
On the liver and other organs a beneficial effect the use of lemons and lemon juice. To such conclusion came the experts.
Reason lemons has become the main way of getting rid of various ailments in folk medicine. That is why lemon extract is often used in the manufacture of various medicines to enhance immunity and eliminate diseases of the stomach and liver.
Lemon is rich in vitamins and minerals that can replenish the immune system to increase resistance to infection. This fruit eliminates toxins and cholesterol, and accelerates metabolic processes in the liver.
The lemon juice causes the liver to produce enzymes that break down complex proteins. Lemon can thin the blood filters in the liver. If the liver is broken, there is a thickening of blood and clots.
Experts recommend to use lemon as often as possible, use it as an aromatic seasoning for meat and fish, and the flesh and juice as a filling for pastries.
Morning tea with lemon it is recommended to replace the glass of water with lemon. It will give vigor to the whole body and increase the breakdown of fat cells.