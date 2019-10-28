Lemon swimsuit, shorts and boots: Nastya Kamenskih stirred up a network of hot photos from Mexico
The famous celebrity couple Nastya Kamensky and Potap, enjoy your stay in Mexico. They retired to a Bungalow with a private beach on the Caribbean sea in the popular resort town of Cancun.
On his page on Instagram she had posted some hot beach shots. 32-year-old beauty posing on the beach in one piece lemon swimsuit, showing off a slim figure. Thus Nastya once again denied rumors of pregnancy.
Also Kamensky showed a stylish sexy look in denim shorts and a pair of high suede boots.
Obviously, shooting your favorite Alexey Potapenko. He appeared on one of the photos.
On vacation and wife do not forget about sport. Potap showed a gentle family picture where they’re posing, arm in arm, in tracksuits.
Recently, the singer released a new clip Elefante, who in just two days, has garnered over 3 million views on YouTube.
