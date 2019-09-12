Lending to the economy is in place
The amount of funds placed by individuals in Bank accounts in local and foreign currency, according to operational data, increased by 1.6% with 507,6 billion hryvnia as at 1 August until 515,9 billion on 1 September.
This is evidenced by data of the National Bank.
With the beginning of the year the population’s deposits in banks grew by 2.8% with 501,7 billion. Hryvnia deposits in banks in August increased by 1% 285,7 billion on 1 August to 288.6 billion UAH on 1 September. The volume of foreign currency deposits in the hryvnia equivalent in the reporting month increased by 2.5% with 221,9 billion up to 227.4 billion. Corporate deposits (UAH and foreign currency) in August declined by 3.4% with 443,7 billion on August 1, up to 428.6 billion on 1 September.
According to the operative data of the NBU, the average interest rate on hryvnia deposits (monthly average) in August for legal entities decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 13.4% for natural persons increased by 0.4 percentage points to 12.9%. Interest rate on foreign currency deposits for legal entities amounted to 1.9% for population and 2.7%. In 2018, the population’s deposits in banks grew by 7.3% with 472,2 billion.