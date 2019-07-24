Lenny Kravitz spoke about the star of “Aquaman” with Jason Momoa
What could be more common at the four time winner of “Grammy” lenny Kravitz and stars Aquaman Jason Momoa? Right, shared wife Lisa Bonet, more precisely, for the former singer and actor current. The musician told how are his relationships with her second husband’s ex-wife.
“Our families are inextricably linked. I love her husband he is like a brother to me, and love their children,” admitted lenny Kravitz in an interview with The Sunday. “That’s fine, but it’s all the result of hard work,” added the singer.
Recall that lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet exchanged the wedding vows in Las Vegas back in 1987, for the 20th birthday of the actress. In 1988 they had a daughter Zoe, but in 1993, the pair fled.
“Let love reign. You marry, divorce, it’s hard. But Lisa has done the hard work and found time to be best friends again,” shares Kravitz their positive experience.
In 2005 on the horizon, Lisa Bonet appeared young and handsome Jason Momoa, who did not bother 12-year age difference. Despite the fact that the actress almost immediately gave birth to a new beloved daughter Lola and son, Nakoa wolf, they married only in 2017.