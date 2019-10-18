Lenny Kravitz will visit Ukraine for the first time in 12 years
Producer and multi-instrumentalist, winner of four Grammy awards, Lenny Kravitz will give a show 13 June 2020 in Kiev. This will be the first in 12 years his intervention in Ukraine. This claim of the organizers, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
Reportedly, the actor will bring to Kyiv his eleventh album, “Raise Vibration” — a record 2018, in which he again United the rock-n-roll, funk, Blues and soul music, and raised the mix to an unattainable height.
The setlist of the show Lenny Kravitz “HERE TO LOVE”, which he will perform in Kyiv sports Palace are proven hits such as “Fly away”, “American Womаn”, “Let Love Rule”, and songs from the new album “Raise Vibration”.
Achievements lenny Kravitz can be listed forever. His ten Studio albums sold around the world circulation of 40 million, he wrote songs for Madonna and Aerosmith, appeared on a solo album of Mick Jagger and played with David Bowie.
The last time Lenny Kravitz gave a concert in Kiev June 16, 2008.