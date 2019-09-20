Leo decided to lie down to rest on the lioness, but he was wrong: funny video
In social networks is gaining popularity movie, made in the zoo of the Chinese city of Chongqing. Leo tried to lay down, laying his hand on the lioness as a pillow. However, at the last moment the lioness stood up and stepped aside, and the king of beasts was in a very awkward position, fell on his back paws up, like a kitten.
The video has generated many online comments. “I wonder if she did it on purpose?”, “Family life is difficult, not only in humans,” wrote the user. And someone even thought that a pair of lions is similar to a couple of Trumps: the first lady Melania often in a similar way avoids bodily contact with the presidents of the United States Donald trump, not allowing him to take her arm.
“FACTS” reported about the lion, which crept up to the sleeping lioness and bit her — and then greatly regretted it.
