Leo Messi showed whose t-shirt keeps the house (photo)
Lionel Messi posted in instagram photo, where he with his son Thiago is in a room full of trophy t-shirts.
Lionel and Thiago Messi
T-shirt Aymara (childhood idol Messi), Di Maria, Totti, Raul, Fernandinho, Pique, Aguero, Casillas, Dani Alves, Radamel Falcao, Suarez and Juan Sebastian Veron.
In the place of honor at the top – Deco, Henry, Fabregas and all of a sudden – Pavel Nedved.
T-shirt Cristiano Ronaldo and Higuain – neither pride of place nor somewhere on the side – no.
“I never asked for t-shirts of other players. I always give my to those who ask.
I remember once I asked a t-shirt from Zinedine Zidane. Still keep it”, – quotes Messi sports.ru.
“If the opponent plays Argentine footballer, give him your shirt. But if no one asks, not specially for this”, – said the captain “leopards”.
This season Messi has played in 11 matches at club level and scored 9 goals and made 5 assists.