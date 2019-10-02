Leo was smarter: a visitor to the zoo, climbed into the cage of a predator and began to tease him…
In a network there was video on which the visitor to the new York zoo in the Bronx, one person climbed the fence into the enclosure with the lion, teasing the predator. Standing a few meters away from a lion, at the edge separating them, a narrow ditch, she dances, trying to provoke the animal into closer contact. And tells him: “Hello!” and “I love you baby.”
Leo looks surprised. Fortunately, all ended well, and the woman left the cage unscathed.
The video was posted as eyewitnesses of the incident, and she’s a trespasser, which boastfully signed in Instagram that she is “not afraid of anything living.” Network users, however, not impressed by her bravado. “Leo was smarter than she and Leo looks at her like crazy”, “I am delighted that such an irresponsible behavior doesn’t hurt the animal”.
The zoo has filed a formal complaint.
Shocking video from inside the Bronx Zoo shows woman who climbed into the lion exhibit.
There was a moat between the woman and lion, but the zoo says this was “a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death.” https://t.co/sMXQHszTgc pic.twitter.com/Mh6555Gywf
— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2019
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter