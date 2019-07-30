Leona Lewis and Dennis Juha secretly got married
Last weekend held a secret wedding singer Leona Lewis and choreographer Dennis Auha.
July 27, young people spouses. An event pair anything announced, but we know that the celebration took place Toscane (Italy). Lewis and Juha came to congratulate to 180 people.
The bride shone in three outfits. Leon was replaced by a long white gown on the red dress, embroidered with beads, and the overalls in rhinestones.
Fans of the star couple look forward to a wedding shoot and the opportunity to congratulate the newlyweds.
