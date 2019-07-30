Leona Lewis and Dennis Juha secretly got married

| July 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Last weekend held a secret wedding singer Leona Lewis and choreographer Dennis Auha.

Леона Льюис и Деннис Яуха тайно поженились

July 27, young people spouses. An event pair anything announced, but we know that the celebration took place Toscane (Italy). Lewis and Juha came to congratulate to 180 people.

The bride shone in three outfits. Leon was replaced by a long white gown on the red dress, embroidered with beads, and the overalls in rhinestones.

Fans of the star couple look forward to a wedding shoot and the opportunity to congratulate the newlyweds.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.