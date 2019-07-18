Leonardo da Vinci and elections in Ukraine: how to spend a weekend in new York (19-21 July)
What: Interactive exhibition space innovation
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 July.
Where: New York Hall Of Science, 47-01 111th St, Corona, NY 11368
Read more: the exhibition uses the technology of simulation of flights to immerse visitors in the wonders of flight and space travel. The exhibition will feature innovations in aerospace design and aerospace technology. The exhibition was developed in cooperation with NASA and the Smithsonian national Museum of air and space.
Cost: $15-20.
What: exhibit of a masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci, ‘the Prayer of St. Jerome’
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 July.
Where: The Met 1000 Fifth Avenue Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10028
Read more: In honor of the 500th anniversary since the death of Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519), one of the greatest artists of all time, the Metropolitan Museum of art will present one of the masterpieces of Leonardo. Will be exhibited work, “the Prayer of St. Jerome”, which the artist began about 1483. In the US the picture on time, brought from the Vatican museums.
The painting depicts Saint Jerome (347-420) was one of the key theologians of the early Church, during the two-year period of his life when he lived as a hermit in the desert in Syria. Leonardo has depicted him sitting with a stone in one hand, which, in the words of the ancestors, he beat his chest in moments of repentance. Legend has it that the lion, curled up in front of Jerome in the painting, became his companion after the Saint removed a thorn from the paw of the animal.
Cost: $0-25.
What: Cosmic festival
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 July.
Where: American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West & 79th St, New York, NY 10024
Read more: In honor of the 50th anniversary of the historic landing of Apollo 11 on the moon American Museum of natural history arranges space festival. Here all the guests waiting for the presentation, presentation and workshops about the wonders of the moon, Mars and other cosmic bodies.
Also visitors learn that today scientists studying how the exploration of space and will humanity in space after 50 years.
Cost: $us 0-33.
What: Movie on the flight deck of the ship
When: Friday, 19 July from 17:00.
Where: The Intrepid Sea, Air &West side of Manhattan on Pier 86, 12th Ave. & 46th Street New York, NY 10036
More info: This is a great opportunity to watch a movie under the stars on the flight deck of the ship. While watching films guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the Hudson river and the city. Free entry in a queue, the number of places is limited, so better to come in advance. The film will begin at sunset.
July 19, visitors will see the film “Man on the moon” (First Man);
Cost: Free.
What: Shakespeare in Central Park
When: Friday, July 19 from 20:00.
Where: The Delacorte Theater in Central Park
Read more:the Public theater has traditionally held its annual free open air performances in Central Park.
From July 16 to August 11, viewers can watch the famous Shakespeare play “Coriolanus”. Performances are at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.
Cost: Free.
What: Warm Up Party at MoMA
When: Saturday, July 20
Where: MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
More info: This is one of the best parties of the city — great food and drinks, well-known DJs and musicians from around the world.
Parties are held every Saturday in July and August, and in total they will perform more than 75 famous musicians. During the party visitors will also be able to watch held in the Museum exhibition.
View the list of presenters on the site.
Cost: $11-22.
What: a free party on the rooftop.
When: Saturday, July 20 from 22:00.
Where: Monarch Rooftop, 71 W 35th St, New York, NY 10018
Read more: Monarch again free party on the roof. Guests can meet interesting people, to admire the amazing views of the city and dance to great music.
Cost: Free.
What: Extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in new York
When: Sunday, July 21 from 08:00.
Where: 240 E 49th St, New York, NY 10017-1502, United States
Read more: Citizens of Ukraine, who permanently or temporarily reside abroad, can participate in the vote if they are in the voter list on the respective foreign polling station on the basis of a valid passport.
For each electoral precinct formed a separate list of voters on the basis of the State register of voters.
Check out the information about his inclusion in the State voter register and the polling address on the page State register of voters.
Cost: Free.
What: the Exhibition ‘a City in the grass’ in Madison square
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 July.
Where: Madison Square Park Conservancy, 11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010
Read more: Madison square is a new and ambitious public art project Leonardo drew called “the City in the grass.” The exhibition will present a topographic view of abstract city landscape on the background patterned panoramas. Designed in the corporate style of the artist — Assembly and additive collage — installation is longer than 100 feet (30.5 m) and definitely will not go unnoticed by Park visitors.
For “City grass” drew has created a variety of works that will be wavy to cross the lawn in different spots to move in the rising tower. These sculptures are located on the patterned surface of the colored sand, which resemble Persian rugs and reflects the artist’s interest in East Asian decorative traditions and global design in a wider sense. By bringing together domestic and urban motifs, “the City in the grass” invites visitors to stroll along its surface and explore abstract painting artworks from all sides.
Cost: Free.
What: ice cream Day
When: Sunday, July 21 from 10:00.
Where: Grand Bazaar NYC 100 West 77th Street New York, NY 10024
Read more: to Celebrate the day ice cream is best ice cream. Come on Ice-Cream Blizzard — mini ice cream festival where visitors can try over 100 varieties of summer Goodies as from famous chefs and from beginners in this market.
In addition, it features a fair of handmade goods and a variety of entertainment.
Cost: Free.
