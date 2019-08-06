Leonardo DiCaprio advise young actors to watch more movies

One of the most popular American actors Leonardo DiCaprio gave effective advice for those who are just starting their career in this field. Most important, he believes the experience, which can be purchased from watching old films.

Леонардо Ди Каприо посоветовал начинающим актёрам смотреть больше фильмов

In an interview Mirror Leonardo DiCaprio admitted that despite the success and experience, still finds something new in the game of the great artists who have left their mark in world cinema. Therefore, the main recommendation for aspiring actors became a kind of “learning” when they look at the work of great artists who compare themselves and try to learn the basic techniques of the game.

