Leonardo DiCaprio and brad pitt nominated for an Oscar for a Tarantino film
October 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
It became known that the film company Sony will put forward on competition of the award “Oscar” stars of the film “Once upon a time in Hollywood” Leonardo DiCaprio and brad pitt. The first will be eligible for the award in the nomination “Best male role”, and the second — “Best male role of the second plan”.
I wonder if DiCaprio his “Oscar” for the first time has got for the drama “Survivors”, the pitt is still waiting for the only statuette in the collection of the actor in producing “12 years of slavery”.
Nominees will be announced on 13 January 2020, and the ceremony itself will take place on 9 February.