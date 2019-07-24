Leonardo DiCaprio and brad pitt presented his new film
Leonardo DiCaprio and brad pitt has long been the undisputed sex symbol of Hollywood. The years go by, they have lovers, they’re getting divorced, gaining weight, getting old and still millions of women around the world continue to admire these two handsome, frankly im in love in all sorts of social networks and look forward to their next appearance on the screen.
However, this is not surprising because it is difficult to deny the fact that these two definitely have something much more than just cute looks.
However, appearance also hard to forget. A few days ago at the Los Angeles premiere of the film “Once in Hollywood”, in which DiCaprio and pitt have played a major role. For the appearance on the red carpet, the actors have chosen a stylish costume of gray and blue and white shirt. In addition, Leonardo has added to its elegant bow tie. Handsome what to say!