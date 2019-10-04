Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone for a romantic walk in new York
Yesterday, 44-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio caught by paparazzi on the streets of new York. Reporters filmed the actor in the company of his 22-year-old girl Camila Morrone. Together they strolled around Manhattan, touching, holding hands.
According to eyewitnesses, at first the pair had lunch at a local restaurant, and then decided to walk along the streets of the city. During a romantic walk Kamila something enthusiastically shared with Leo. And she really had something to say: on the eve Morrone returned from the wedding of his close friend Hailey Baldwin and probably wanted to tell about their experiences beloved.
By the way, before Camila Morrone has published in his Instagram photo taken right during the lavish celebrations. It model poses in a dress from satin fabric pastel yellow color — there’s Kamila appeared in the wedding party Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.
Among the guests of the festival, which cost stellar pair in $ 1.3 million, was also Kendall and Kylie Jenner,Katy Perry, Joan Smalls and many others. But Leonardo DiCaprio’s company Morrone at the wedding was not — apparently, due to a busy schedule.
Recall that for the first time about the affair Camila and Leonardo started to say at the end of 2017. Couple prefers not to let his life of journalists and did not comment on their relationship. In light Morrone and DiCaprio’s face, but regularly fall into the lenses of the paparazzi during a joint romantic walks and rest.