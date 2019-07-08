Leonardo DiCaprio believes that Hollywood is waiting for “the dark times”
After three weeks in the US will start rolling “Once in Hollywood” and a promotional campaign, a ninth film by Quentin Tarantino is in full swing. Brad pitt in a new photoshoot for NNN your thoughts about the future of Hollywood is already shared, and now it’s time Leonardo DiCaprio, who gave a fairly gloomy forecast in an interview with Esquire.
In an interview with Esquire 44-year-old actor talked to one of the most vital film industry the traditional Studio vs streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon. DiCaprio with his usual diplomacy found the pros and in some others, however, expressed the opinion that right now we are seeing the transition of Hollywood in a new era – and without shocks, this transition will not do.
“Don’t want to make myself a sort of veteran who starred since the silent era, but I do see a very large shift in terms of how today’s films, which projects receive funding, – says DiCaprio. – Have studios there’s tons of content, whole libraries of rights in history, which can shoot movies, but in a sense now they are still at a disadvantage”.
“The fact is that today the Studio – just as once in 20 years – has become a corporate Empire, “strangled” art, the creative component of the film. Now we see a new era with the influx of money into streaming services. And it’s great, because it gives more chances to certain subjects, certain documentary films to see the light. This gives the opportunity to make films that 10 years ago, I think release would be impossible. But at the same time those types of movies that relieves Quentin [Tarantino], become an endangered species”.
“Let’s give tribute to those who still keeps the traditions of the art of making films and hopefully, when the transition to a new era will come to an end, this kind of cinema, this art form will continue to exist, concluded DiCaprio. – A dark time is coming”.