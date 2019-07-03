Leonardo DiCaprio is planning to open its own resort
July 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Leonardo DiCaprio is close to opening their own resort. In 2020, the actor along with his business partner intend to launch a resort on the Eastern coast of Central America.
The work on environmental project lasts for four years. The resort is located on the island of Blackadore Caye, which Leonardo acquired for $ 2 million. Amazing flora and fauna, the unusual beauty of this area can compete with the Maldives.
The infrastructure of the future resort is the hotel building and 36 bungalows and 36 villas that are solar powered. The new project differs from similar broad capabilities for informed tourism.