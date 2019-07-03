Leonardo DiCaprio is planning to open its own resort

| July 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Leonardo DiCaprio is close to opening their own resort. In 2020, the actor along with his business partner intend to launch a resort on the Eastern coast of Central America.

Леонардо Ди Каприо планирует открыть собственный курорт

The work on environmental project lasts for four years. The resort is located on the island of Blackadore Caye, which Leonardo acquired for $ 2 million. Amazing flora and fauna, the unusual beauty of this area can compete with the Maldives.

The infrastructure of the future resort is the hotel building and 36 bungalows and 36 villas that are solar powered. The new project differs from similar broad capabilities for informed tourism.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.