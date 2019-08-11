Leonardo DiCaprio is resting and Camille Morrone in Italy
Only recently, insiders told media that may soon 44-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio legalize relationship with 22-year-old Camille Morrone. After his girlfriend answered the barrage of criticism in his address, the actor took her on vacation in Italy, where paparazzi caught the pair.
While other stars take a sun bath or swim in the open sea, Leonardo DiCaprio in the company and Camille Morrone relax in a Jacuzzi aboard a luxury yacht. Recently the actor finished a promotional tour for his new film “One day… in Hollywood”, visiting several countries in a short time. After the compulsory program in Rome, Leonardo went on a holiday in Positano. The photo shows that he was having a good time with a sweetheart and a phone that didn’t break up even in the Jacuzzi.
While DiCaprio relaxes, his fans remain in suspense. A few weeks ago, media circulated the rumor that the actor finally ready to settle down and his beloved is Morrone. Some fans took the news positively, happy that the genus DiCaprio will be continued, the second brought Camille her anger from her Instagram, and others reacted to the rumors skeptical. Users are reminded of the infographic that the examples proved that the star of “island of the damned” never dates women older than 15 years.