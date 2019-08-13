Leonardo DiCaprio is resting in Sardinia and Camille Morrone and Sean Penn
After completing promotor of the film “One day in Hollywood…”, Leonardo Dicaprionude on retirement: a 44-year-old actor recuperating in Sardinia together with her 22-year-old girl and Camille Morrone. Most of the time the couple spends on luxury yachts, invites and friends.
Thus, recently joined the 58-year-old Sean Penn together with his beloved 27 — year-old Leila George. The company spent the whole day swimming in the sea, sunbathing and chatting.
Sean and Leila meet up for about three years, but the actor has not yet spoken about what it could be serious. And what about the relationship DiCaprio from insiders other predictions:
They have already discussed engagement. Leo ready to settle down and think about the children
— said an informed source in an interview with People.
However, they said that about every girl with whom Hollywood actor met, however, with anyone before the wedding, he never came. And Camille’s Leo with the end of 2017: the pair is not published, but on walks and vacation paparazzi caught them regularly.