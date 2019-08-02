Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and brad pitt on Photocall in London
The day after the London premiere of the film “Once in Hollywood” (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) actors, who performed in the film the main role, took part in Photocall, which was held in hotel “Corinthia”. Photographers Margot Robbie, brad pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio posed for a Threesome, more like not so much colleagues on the set, how many good old friends.
In public, Robbie appeared in an elegant and understated way. She was dressed in a beige blouse, white jeans from Doen and shoes with rounded toe to match the outfit. It will complement earring Maryam Nassir Zadeh and makeup, made in nadovich colours.
By the way, premiere in London Robbie and her colleagues on the same day said at the after-party in a London club, and there the actress showed another way. This time her choice fell on a set in a pajama style from Matteau and gold sandals from Loeffler Randall Penny.