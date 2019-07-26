Leonardo DiCaprio ready for the wedding and Camille Morrone
44-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio and 22-year-old Camila Morrone’ve been Dating for almost two years, and the tabloids are already wondering whether the lead actor at least one beloved to the altar. To the surprise of many, an insider hinted the edition People that it can happen.
According to an anonymous source, the lovers become closer than ever, in spite of the impressive age difference. “They seem pretty serious. It’s definitely not a fling. Kamila spends a lot of time in his house,” said the insider. To his words we can add that the star couple often travel together, attend parties and festivals, for example, Coachella and the Cannes film festival this year.
“Virginia has long been known as a beloved Leo. And he already introduced her to his parents,” — said the source. For the first time DiCaprio and Morrone caught together in January 2018 at a resort in aspen, and then the paparazzi caught the pair in different corners of the world. Despite the assurances of the insider, rumours of a possible marriage of lovers went in the past year. Then the sources claimed that the actor has matured in order to finally legalize the relationship: “He’s ready to advent children. Kamila loves kids and wants to give birth to a Leo child, but first you need to get married. In this matter it is traditional”.
Since then a year has passed, but the wedding was out of the question. It is possible that Morrone, like Gisele Bundchen, with whom DiCaprio dated for five years, can not wait for proposals hands and hearts. Only time will tell.