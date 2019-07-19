Leonardo DiCaprio said, could Jack survive in the Titanic
Despite the fact that “Titanic” by James Cameron came out over 20 years ago, fans of the legendary film still can not accept the unfair fate of Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. They believe that beloved Rose could survive if she allowed him to lie there on the door.
A few years ago on one of the shows Kate Winslet has already participated in the experiment with the door, then she and host Stephen Colbert easily fit together on a makeshift life raft. Now it’s time to do it on his own DiCaprio, in a recent interview he was asked whether it was possible to avoid death Jack. “The help” actor came his colleagues in the film “Once in Hollywood” Margot Robbie and brad pitt.
29-year-old Robbie remembered how she cried over the ending of “Titanic” being a pupil of primary school. She herself was very interested in the question of why Jack is so needlessly sacrificed. But DiCaprio was adamant and replied only: “No comment.” “It’s the biggest mystery of the film. Why not make the door wider?”, ― do not let Margo. “No comment,” again replied Leo. In the interrogation wedged brad pitt. “Can’t you squeeze in?”, baiting brad is a longtime friend. DiCaprio just laughed and repeated: “No comment.”
Indeed, as you can discuss the final touching love story? In the words of James Cameron, any disputes on this subject are ridiculous, the hero DiCaprio had to die according to the laws of drama.
Popcornnews