Leonardo DiCaprio suffered from a volleyball

Unpleasant case is over for Leonardo DiCaprio a volleyball game with friends – the ball hit the famous actor in the face.

Paparazzi managed to capture the moment when Leo, along with his friends, among whom was the singer Robin Thicke, played volleyball on the beach in Malibu.

Judging by the photos, the blow was quite strong – aggressive feed dumped DiCaprio down. Friends ran to her and began to ask if he was okay. However, Leonardo quickly got up and continued the game, despite this little incident.

