Leonardo DiCaprio was scared to shoot in the scene with the flamethrower for the film “One day in Hollywood”
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was scared by the need to participate in the filming of a scene with a flamethrower while working on the film “Once in Hollywood”. To calm the star had the stunt.
Talking to reporters, Robert Alonzo, who coordinated the stunts in “Once in Hollywood” said that DiCaprio was not happy with the scene, which involves the use of a flamethrower. According to the scenario, the hero grabs the last one in hand and use it to burn people. The main concern from a celebrity was the fact that in the process he could make someone hurt.
As a result, Leonardo DiCaprio had to convince the security process. Only when Alonzo has demonstrated how “ignition”, the actor decided. The stunt Director praised the star for his courage in recognizing that psychologically it is difficult to make such manipulations.