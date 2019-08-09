Leonardo DiCaprio went for a pre-honeymoon
Friends of 44-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio still can’t believe that “eternal bachelor” Leo decided to give up their status. However, it seems that the wedding of the actor with his girlfriend and Camille Morrone is not far off.
Currently Leo, who recently completed an advertising campaign of the film “Once in Hollywood”, where he played a major role, is on holiday in Italy, where he had arrived not alone. He is accompanied by not only his beloved Camila, which, as you say, Leo was secretly engaged, but two “sets” of parents, that is both him and her mom and dad. Apparently, in the personal life of an actor there will soon be a very important event for which took place this unprecedented gathering of relatives DiCaprio and Morrone. After all, Leo’s parents, George DiCaprio and Irmelin of Indenbirken got divorced when he was very young and since then they are almost never seen together. And mom and dad of Camilla — MAXIMO Morrone and Lucila Sola (which is the civil wife of al Pacino), too long divorced and we communicate very rarely. But for the sake of their children — Leo and Camila — they’ve agreed to come together. Moreover, according to the informant of the edition Globe reported the news, the actor has already asked future mother-in-law’s permission to marry.
As for the route of the entire company, to begin with they six of them walked around Rome, visiting the local sights. And then we all went to lake Como. Here the company stayed in the exclusive resort of Villa D’este, located on the shore of the lake. Leo and Camille finally stopped hiding: they openly walked together arm in arm was doing a selfie against the backdrop of local beauties, although until recently, DiCaprio and Morrone diligently kept their relationship…
Recall: DiCaprio and Morrone started Dating December 2017. Moreover, introduced them to Camilla’s stepfather al Pacino, with whom Leo maintains friendly relations.