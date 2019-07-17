Leonardo DiCaprio with his beloved Camille Morrone on beach volleyball in Malibu

Леонардо Ди Каприо с возлюбленной Камилой Морроне на пляжном волейболе в Малибу

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio loves to not only receive praise for their work or to suggest friends to buy an expensive heads of dinosaurs, but also play beach volleyball. The company has once again is the producer and singer Robin Thicke. Also this time on a platform on a beach in Malibu with the actor came out and his girlfriend Camila Morrone. Together they successfully fought off the attacks of rivals and defended their part of the field. This time the game without injury.

