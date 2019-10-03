Leonardo DiCaprio with his beloved captured during a walk in new York
Paparazzi caught the lovers on the streets of new York.
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who recently demonstrated the best physical shape, had a romantic date with your sweetheart, 22-year-old Camille Morrone.
Note that the novel 44-year-old actor and 22-year-old model is gaining momentum. The paparazzi quite often see a couple together, and it seems that Leonardo DiCaprio has ceased to hide their relationship. Recently they were together on a snow-white yacht in Italy, and now was captured during a walk in new York. The lovers rode bikes and looked absolutely happy.
Note that the mother Camila Morrone for more than ten years is in a relationship with al Pacino. It is in the home of a famous actor, the star of the film “Once in Hollywood” he met with Camille. Roman DiCaprio with a young model has been ongoing for almost two years of meeting they began in late 2017.