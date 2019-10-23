Leopard coats, leather and fishnets: Cara Delevingne starred in a new fashion campaign
27-year-old Cara Delevingne is one of the most popular models. News about her career achievements appear every week — the regular work of British women began shooting in the campaign festive collection of the brand Nasty Gal.
The shooting took place at Electric Lady Studios in new York. Recording Studio was founded by musician Jimi Hendrix shortly before his death. Songs it also recorded the David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Lana Del Rey, Lady Gaga and others.
His rock-n-roll attitude in these walls now showed Kara — a model of relaxed posed in fishnet tights, shiny mini skirts with animal prints, cropped tops and leather jackets oversize. From these things it could be a wardrobe and some kind of rock star — for example, in the style of Debbie Harry, which, incidentally, is also recorded in Electric Lady Studios with his band Blondie.
I’ve been following this brand for many years, and am inspired by their approach to fashion: always rebellious and constantly offering something new. I like to work with brands who strive to go beyond established limits, and this collection is such that
— Kara shared their impressions.