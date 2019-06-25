Leopards fighting over a wild boar: the victim took the opportunity and ran away (video)
No wonder they say: “the enemy of my Enemy is my friend”. In the Pilanesberg national Park in South Africa, one of the guides shot an interesting video that was posted on the website Latest Sightings. It shows a leopard caught a wild boar, the warthog, and trying his tear, going back to escape the sharp fangs of an animal. The boar while loudly shrieking, trying to escape and gradually loses strength.
However, the noise comes another leopard, which is also not averse to profit. Predators-competitors engage in a fierce battle. A shocked, wounded, but determined the warthog, taking the opportunity, runs away into the bushes. Keen to fight leopards don’t even notice his escape.
33-year-old guide tarrin ray says he saw the fight leopards for the first time. “It was such an adrenaline rush… it Was sad to see the warthog is fighting for his life, and his shriek was taking for his soul. But you know that the leopard, too, need to eat. In the end it turned out that the warthog was a happy day. If he survives his wounds,” he said.
