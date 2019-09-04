Leps had two surgeries: Putin’s favorite singer can’t sing
Russian singer Grigory Leps, who was denied entry to Ukraine, has undergone two operations on his vocal cords due to vocal issues. However, this does not work, the voice has not recovered yet.
About this Leps said in an interview with “StarHit”.
“The seventh of may in Paris, I had surgery on the ligaments under General anesthesia. It was just necessary. A July 8 had to do another one. Many in recovery takes a year or two, but I started singing after a few weeks. The voice is heard, but it’s not the level I wanted, “complained the 57-year-old actor, who is called the favorite singer of Vladimir Putin.
While Leps decided to wait and see whether he will be able to speak. “I do not exclude that, we again need to go under the surgeon’s knife“—he added.
Recall that recently in the network appeared the photo of the Leps on the run in occupied Crimea.
