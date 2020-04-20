L’equipe made the French team of all time football
The authoritative French sports newspaper L’equipe has published the composition of the symbolic team of France of all times, compiled on the results of the online survey.
The old guard
The basis drimtim made up the old guard.
Nine players represented the French national team in the victorious 1998 world Cup and Euro 2000.
The only current player in the team is striker “Paris Saint-Germain” Kilian Mbappe, who became the world champion in 2018. Also, would consist of the champion of Europe of 1984, the ex-President of UEFA Michel Platini.
The coach of symbolic team of France called the current coach of Les Bleus, Didier Deschamps, who thus entered in two categories.
The team from L’equipe looks like this:
goalkeeper: Fabien Barthez;
defenders: Baxant Lizarazu, Marcel Desailly, Laurent Blanc, Lilian Thuram;
Midfielders: Patrick Vieira, Didier Deschamps, Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane;
forwards: Thierry Henry Kilian Mbappe.