L’equipe put Messi on the cover in the image of Che Guevara (photo)
The magician
The famous French sports newspaper L’equipe put on the cover of its latest issue a photo of 32-year-old Argentine captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi in the image of his famous compatriot – Ernesto Che Guevara.
Lionel Messi
“Lionel Messi. Barcelona Th”, – reads the title of the publication.
“Original”
So L’equipe reacted to the consent of the players, “Barcelona” at reduced wages by 70%.
The Catalan club is suffering serious financial losses due to the pandemic coronavirus.