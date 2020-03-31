L’equipe put Messi on the cover in the image of Che Guevara (photo)

The magician

The famous French sports newspaper L’equipe put on the cover of its latest issue a photo of 32-year-old Argentine captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi in the image of his famous compatriot – Ernesto Che Guevara.

Lionel Messi

“Lionel Messi. Barcelona Th”, – reads the title of the publication.

“Original”

So L’equipe reacted to the consent of the players, “Barcelona” at reduced wages by 70%.

The Catalan club is suffering serious financial losses due to the pandemic coronavirus.

